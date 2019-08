LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) — Tanisha Radford, 23, has been reported missing by the Little Rock Police Department. They say she is homeless and was last seen a week ago.

Radford is 5 foot 3 inches, 175 pounds and is known to frequent the River Market area in Little Rock.

If you have any information on Radford’s whereabouts, please contact Detective Hildeman at (501) 404-3042.