Ozarks Electric Warning About Scammer Posing As Employee

(KFSM) — One electric company is warning its customers about reports of a scammer posing as an employee.

Ozarks Electric Cooperative is warning customers about a man claiming to represent the company and telling customers that he needs a substantial deposit in order to change out a meter.

The company says that if an actual worker comes to change a meter, they will not ask for a deposit.

If you are suspicious about someone who claims to be with the company, you’re asked to call Ozarks Electric at 1-800-521-6144.