Repaving To Reduce Several Roads In Gravette To One Lane

GRAVETTE (KFSM) — Road maintenance will reduce several roads in Gravette to one lane this week.

The roads being repaved are:

Second Street Southwest from the four-way to Irving Street

Main Street from Third Avenue to 11th Avenue

Detroit Street from Highway 59 to Eagle Drive

The roads will be limited to one lane each during the work. Drivers are urged to use caution while workers are present.

The work is expected to last until Friday (Aug. 9), weather permitting. Decco Contractors-Paving will perform the work, which is fully funding by the Arkansas Department of Transportation’s State Aid City Street Program.