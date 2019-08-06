Science With Sabrina: The UV Index

It’s scorching hot outside, and the sun’s bright rays can burn you quickly. Scientists measure the harmful ultraviolet radiation by using the UV (ultraviolet) Index. Meteorologist Sabrina Bates shows us how you can measure the UV index at home!

We used the "shadow rule". Here's how it works:

A shadow shorter than you means the UV index is high

A shadow taller than you means the UV index is low

The UV Index is on a scale of 0 to 11+, with especially dangerous conditions over 8.

Stand outside, look at your shadow, and check what the UV index is!

Segment Sponsored By: Sylvan Learning

-Sabrina