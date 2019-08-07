Crystal Bridges Announces 3 New Experiences Coming This Fall

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art announced Wednesday (Aug. 7) three new experiences coming this fall: Infinity Mirrored Room — My Heart is Dancing into the Universe; Crystals in Art: Ancient to Today; and North Forest Lights.

Yayoi Kusama’s Infinity Mirrored Room — My Heart is Dancing into the Universe

This artwork is a new acquisition for Crystal Bridges. It’s an enclosed room filled with mirrors and dotted paper lanterns that change colors. This effect looks as if the dots expand forever into the universe.

The Infinity Mirrored Room will be located in the Contemporary Art Gallery; opening to the public on October 2.

More information can be found here.

Crystals in Art: Ancient to Today

Crystals in Art: Ancient to Today explores the connections between crystals and art throughout the world. Over 70 works of art and objects from Ancient Egypt up to the present day will be on display.

This is the first time Crystal Bridges has had a crystal art display. The museum will showcase the crystal art in Arkansas, the only place in North America where large-scale mining of quartz crystals takes place.

The exhibition features crystals of all sizes, ranging from small sculptures to large-scale installations. The crystals will be on display starting October 12.

Click here for information.

North Forest Lights

North Forest Lights is a nighttime, multimedia experience in the middle of the North Forest. Five distinct installations will bring the forest to life with light, sound, and sensory effects.

Each person that walks through the forest will experience the Ozark woods like they’ve never seen before. Music and hidden communication will transform the area into a symphony of light and sound.

Five unique installations will be available to experience:

Crystal Grove – pixels of light appear through the trees in jewel-like fragments.

– pixels of light appear through the trees in jewel-like fragments. The Bridge – visitors will become enveloped in fog as lasers and lights give the illusion of water and mist flowing through the forest.

– visitors will become enveloped in fog as lasers and lights give the illusion of water and mist flowing through the forest. The Hearth – visitors are drawn to gather and commune around a digital fire pit, where a sculpture made of tree limbs and twigs appears to float as it is consumed by flames. The Hearth evokes the region’s spiritual heritage with hymnal and gospel rhythms and melodies that conjure a transcendent communion in the woods.

– visitors are drawn to gather and commune around a digital fire pit, where a sculpture made of tree limbs and twigs appears to float as it is consumed by flames. The Hearth evokes the region’s spiritual heritage with hymnal and gospel rhythms and melodies that conjure a transcendent communion in the woods. Whispering Tree – visitors are invited to engage in private dialogue with a massive tree as lighting effects respond to the conversation, for all to see.

– visitors are invited to engage in private dialogue with a massive tree as lighting effects respond to the conversation, for all to see. Forest Orchestra – like an orchestra tuning itself into harmony with its surroundings, visitors will experience a variety of music styles from our region’s ragtime, to bluegrass, folk and classical traditions, which will be enhanced by a light show, to inspire a spirit of celebration. Music will be translated into a massive light show, like an orchestra tuning itself into harmony with its surroundings.

The North Forest Lights will be open in the evening hours, after sunset, starting October 26.

Tickets and more information about the North Forst Lights will be made available soon at crystalbridges.org.