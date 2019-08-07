Fayetteville Chef To Be On Premiere Episode Of New Food Network Show

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark (KFSM) — A Fayetteville chef will be putting her culinary skills to the test on a new Food Network Show.

Chef Maudie Schmitt of Cafe Rue Orleans in Fayetteville is going to be on the premiere episode of “Supermarket Stakeout,” hosted by Alex Guarnaschelli.

Each episode pairs four chefs against each other in three rounds. The chefs get $500 to purchase groceries from normal shoppers exiting a store. The last chef standing gets $10,000.

The episode featuring Chef Maudie airs Tuesday, August 13 at 9 p.m.

