Full Schedule Released For 2020 Arkansas Football Season

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) The 2019 college football season is still a few weeks away but fans can now start to plan their schedule next season as the full slate of games was released for Arkansas.

The Razorbacks 12-game slate is highlighted by a trip to Notre Dame on Sept. 12 and then boasts back to back home games against Alabama and LSU in October.

Arkansas will make their annual trip to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas to face Texas A&M on Sept. 26. The front half of the schedule won’t be easy for the Razorbacks as four of their first seven games come against teams that are ranked in the preseason top 11 according to the Coaches Poll.

Here’s a full look at the 2020 football schedule for the Hogs: