Grammy Winner Michael W. Smith To Perform At JBU In Centennial Celebration

SILOAM SPRINGS (KFSM) — Grammy Award-winning Christian music artist Michael W. Smith will perform at John Brown University in September as part of the school’s four-day centennial celebration.

Smith, a singer and songwriter, will perform at the Bill George Arena on the JBU campus in Siloam Springs at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27. Reserved seat tickets are $20 and are available at www.jbu.edu/michaelwsmith.

Smith’s career has spanned four decades and includes sales of more than 15 million albums and 28 No. 1 songs. He has won three Grammys, one American Music Award and more than 40 Dove Awards. He was recently named along with Amy Grant as “a cornerstone of Christian music” in honor of ASCAP’s 100th anniversary.

Smith’s concert will be the highlight of a four-day celebration of JBU’s founding 100 years ago. Other events in the Centennial Celebration include a car show, several athletic events, The Showcase with performances by alumni and students, a fireworks show Sept. 28 and a community worship service at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 29.

A full schedule for the Centennial Celebration is available here.