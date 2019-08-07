Grape Stomping At The Tontitown Grape Festival Underway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TONTITOWN, Ark. (KFSM) -- The Grape Festival in Tontitown is here and on Wednesday (Aug. 7) they celebrated one of their biggest and longest festival traditions -- the grape stomp.

The Grape Festival started over a hundred years ago. But the famous grape stomp began 10 years ago.

Tonight the festival's queen candidates kicked off the celebration by kicking off their shoes.

“It was really wet, slippery, and I felt like I was going to fall. But it was fun,” said Sarah Heath

The Ranalli family vineyards are the only vineyards in Tontitown.

“We are the grape supplier. The sole suppliers of this festival,” said Chris Ranalli.

The Ranalli's actually started the grape stomp.

“It's fun for the children, we get a big thrill out of seeing these kids up there on the stage stomping grapes and having fun,” said Ranalli.

Tonight kids of all ages lined up the fun.

There is still more fun to be had the rest of the week as the spaghetti dinner kicks off tomorrow.

The festival will end on Saturday, August 10.