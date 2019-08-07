× Greenwood Man Accused Of Child Sexual Abuse, Rape

GREENWOOD (KFSM) — A Greenwood man is accused of sexually abusing and raping a girl under 14 years old.

Patrick Crumby was arrested Tuesday (Aug. 6) in connection with second-degree sexual assault and rape — both felonies.

The girl accused Crumby of touching her private areas and forcing a sexual act on her, according to an arrest affidavit.

Crumby denied the charges, but said he may have inadvertently stuck his thumb in the girl’s mouth while moving her, according to the affidavit.

Crumby was being held Wednesday (Aug. 7) at the Sebastian County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.

Rape is a Class Y felony in Arkansas and punishable by up to life in prison.