Local Chapter Of ‘Moms Demand Action’ Hold Vigil For Victims Of Recent Mass Shootings

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — On Wednesday (Aug. 7) the Benton County chapter of Moms Demand Action held a vigil for the victims of the mass shootings in Texas and Ohio.

The vigil was held at Wilson Park in Fayetteville.

The Moms Demand Action group invited community members out to remember the 31 victims killed over the weekend due to gun violence. Several people from the community, Fayetteville Mayor Lioneld Jordan, and several members of the group showed up to the event.

One of the group’s goals is to pressure lawmakers into passing stricter gun laws and to close loopholes in legislation that jeopardize the safety of families.

There’s a chapter established in every state.

“So I have some local leaders out here with me tonight, but I know that we have plenty of people in the community that come out to these events. Moms, dads, brothers, we have gun owners. We have people who are just tired of the constant gun violence in our country,” Fayetteville Moms Demand Action Chapter Leader Johanna Thomas told 5NEWS.

5NEWS Arkansas State Senator Bart Hester about stricter gun laws.

“Any reasonable person knows banning guns is only bad for the good guys. It gives significant advantage to people who want to do harm to you. The majority of moms that I deal with want to have firearms around to protect their families.”

Another vigil will be held by Moms Deman Action at 6:30 p.m. Thursday (Aug. 8) at the All Saints Episcopal Church in Bentonville.