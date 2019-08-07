× Police: Fayetteville Walmart Cashier Plotted Store Robbery, Blamed It On Hispanic Man

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Police said a Fayetteville woman who helped plot an armed robbery at a Walmart Neighborhood Market initially posed as a victim and said the suspect was Hispanic.

Destine Potts, 19, was arrested Tuesday (Aug. 6) in connection with theft of property and filing a false report of criminal wrongdoing — both felonies.

Police were called to the store at 2690 E. Citizens Drive on July 20 after Potts said a man armed with a handgun stole $2,400 from the register and ran off, according to an arrest report.

Potts, described as “frantic” by police, said the man was masked and had black paint on his face, but yelled “vamonos!” to her during the robbery.

Police reviewed store surveillance footage and noted Potts “behaved very suspiciously” before and during the robbery.

During a police interview a few weeks later, Potts confessed to police she helped organize the robbery with three others. Potts said she was paid $200 for her efforts.

She said the robbery was initiated through the code “I love you,” which was sent by text to the masked man, according to the report.

Potts also said invented the man’s ethnicity and comments.

Potts was being held Wednesday (Aug. 7 ) at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

In Arkansas, Class D felonies are punishable by up to six years in prison and a maximum fine of $10,000.