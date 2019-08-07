Sam’s Club Bringing Chick-fil-A’s Iconic Sandwich And Waffle Fries To The Freezer Aisle

(KFSM) — Sam’s Club is adding to their knock-off Chick-fil-A freezer items by adding waffle fries and chicken sandwiches.

The soon to be added items will join the already popular Southern Style Chicken Bites. Which means you’ll be able to recreate some of Chick-fil-A’s most popular menu items anytime you want.

The Southern Style Chicken Sandwich will have the same pickle-flavored breaded chicken and soft bun Chick-fil-A’s known for. You can get a package of 10 for $15.98.

The Member’s Mark Southern Style Waffle Fries are available in 4-pound packs for $4.98.

Learn more by clicking here.