SALLISAW, Okla. (KFSM) — Several law enforcement agencies are responding to a bomb threat in downtown Sallisaw.

The Sallisaw Police Department and the Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Office are responding to a bomb threat at the Cherokee Nation Tag Office, 100 E. Choctaw Ave.

Sequoyah County Sheriff Larry Lane said one of his deputies was helping to evacuate the building.

