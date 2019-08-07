Severe Thunderstorm Warning: Franklin County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

**Update: A Severe Thunderstorm is located N of Ozark and dropping southeast towards Ozark and Clarksville. Damaging winds will be the main hazard with this storm.**

Thunderstorms along a progressing outflow boundary will continue dropping southeast across Arkansas this afternoon and evening.

Some of the stronger storms will likely be across the River Valley East from Clarksville to near Russellville.

The outflow boundary will continue to drop temperatures for the remainder of the evening with widespread rain-cooled 80s expected.

More showers and thunderstorms are likely in the coming day before drier and hotter weather sets up shop for the upcoming weekend.

-Garrett