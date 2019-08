ROGERS, Ark. (KFSM) — Two regulars at Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant in Rogers gave their favorite waitress the biggest tip of her career Friday (Aug. 2) night — a brand new car.

The Harrisons are regulars at Abuelo’s, and Maria Barragan is their favorite waitress. They view her as family and wanted to give her something special to let her know just that.

Maria’s now soaking in the brand new car smell thanks to the Harrisons.

