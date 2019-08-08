Adventure Arkansas Stand Up Paddle Boarding

Ancient peoples across the world have paddle boarded to transport across waterways. However in the mid 1900s, Hawaiians started modern day paddle boarding as a way to monitor new surfers. In the early 2000s it made it to mainland US, and you can do it right here in Arkansas.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We teamed up with SUP Outfitters to paddle board across Beaver Lake. If you'd like to sign up for a trip or class head here: SUP Outfitters.

SUP Outfitters is a mobile business. All transactions and bookings are completed online.

-Matt