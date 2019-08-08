Adventure Arkansas Stand Up Paddle Boarding

Posted 10:19 pm, August 8, 2019, by

Ancient peoples across the world have paddle boarded to transport across waterways. However in the mid 1900s, Hawaiians started modern day paddle boarding as a way to monitor new surfers. In the early 2000s it made it to mainland US, and you can do it right here in Arkansas.

We teamed up with SUP Outfitters to paddle board across Beaver Lake. If you'd like to sign up for a trip or class head here:  SUP Outfitters.

SUP Outfitters is a mobile business. All transactions and bookings are completed online.

-Matt

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.