‘Armed Person’ Arrested At Springfield Walmart, Police Say

(CNN) — An armed man was confronted and arrested Thursday afternoon at a Walmart, according to police in Springfield, Missouri.

“An individual was detained. We do not believe there is a threat to the public at this time. More info to come,” the department tweeted. It said the incident occurred at a Walmart Neighborhood Market.

Police then say the man walked into the Walmart: Neighborhood Market where he grabbed a cart and began pushing it around the store. Police say the man was recording himself walking through the store via a cell phone.

An off-duty firefighter held the man at gunpoint until officers arrived.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

This is a developing story. More details to come.