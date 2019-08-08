Deputies Identify Woman Whose Body Was Found Along Hwy. 59 In McDonald County, Children Missing

MCDONALD COUNTY (KFSM) — The McDonald County Sheriff’s Office has identified a woman whose body was found along Highway 59 near Noel, Missouri.

25-year-old Jessica McCormack’s body was found July 29 on a steep hillside along Highway 59 between Noel and Ginger Blue.

Investigators say McCormack had not been seen since the middle of July. Authorities were not notified by anyone that she had been missing.

After several days of investigating and a reexamination of the body, officials say they have strong evidence to believe that the body is that of McCormack.

Formal identification will not be complete until dental records and DNA samples are confirmed. Officials say they do have a DNA sample from a family member at this time to compare and are trying to get dental comparison Xrays as well.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, McCormack’s three small children have not been seen since her disappearance. The children have been identified as 4-year-old Siah Casillas, 20-month-old Saidah Noor and 7-month-old Intisar Mahamed.

Deputies are asking for the public’s help with trying to find the children. They are considered missing and possibly endangered at this time.

According to the press release, McCormack’s friends say the children were last seen with her on or around July 3. One of the children’s fathers has filed a missing person report with the McDonald County Sheriff’s Office.

