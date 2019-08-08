Fayetteville Animal Services Aims To “Clear the Shelter” By Waiving Adoption Fees For All Pets

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Fayetteville Animal Services announced Thursday (Aug. 8) its fifth annual nationwide pet adoption drive taking place on Friday, August 16, and Saturday, August 17.

On those two days, Fayetteville Animal Services will waive adoption fees for all pets as part of a nationwide initiative to help families find and adopt homeless pets.

Since 2015, Clear the Shelters has helped 256,688 pets find a forever home, according to the Fayetteville Animal Services.

All of the available pets will be spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated prior to going to their new homes.

Animal Services will open at 10 a.m. on both days, and all the pets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

You can fill out adoption applications in advance by visiting www.fayetteville-ar.gov/animals. Applications can also be picked up at the shelter, located at 1640 S. Armstrong Avenue in Fayetteville.

For more information about the national pet adoption drive, visit ClearTheShelters.com. You’re also encouraged to follow the effort on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram by using the hashtags #ClearTheShelters.