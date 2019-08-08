Kiwanis Youth Football Camp Underway At Har-Ber High School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFSM) — At Har-Ber High School, the Kiwanis football day camp is underway and young hopeful football stars get the chance to show off their talents.

Brad Culp is the head coach for the first and second-grade red team. He began coaching when his nephew Easton, who is the quarterback on the red team, said he wanted to play football this year.

All of the teams have only had two weeks to practice.

"It’s the first day and a lot of these kids don’t even know what football is," Culp said. "It’s their first time playing and in two weeks we got them lining up, scoring touchdowns, high fiving. It’s crazy at this age how they can come together and how fast they can come together."

The red team pulled out a 28-8 win Thursday (Aug. 8) night, which means they get to play in the championship on Saturday (Aug. 10) at 7 p.m. Admission is $3 for kids and $5 for adults.

Kiwanis gives first through sixth graders the opportunity to put on football pads and face off. They even allow cheerleaders on the sidelines.

The camp is free for all kids who want to play and you can register online.