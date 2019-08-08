Mercy Northwest Arkansas Closing 3 Clinics Ahead Of Opening New Facility In Springdale

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Mercy Northwest Arkansas is closing three clinics ahead of opening a large multispecialty facility in Springdale this September.

Mercy Northwest Arkansas plans to close its clinic at 701 S. W. Regional Airport Blvd. in Bentonville on Aug. 30. The clinic is less than a half a mile from Mercy Clinic Primary Care located at 4100 SW I St Suite 200. Jennifer Cook with Mercy says the clinic on I St will continue to provide convenient services to those living nearby.

Mercy will also close Mercy Clinic Occupational Medicine at 1101 Horsebarn Road in Rogers on Aug. 30. “Mercy has informed employers who contracted for these services and is working to help them find new providers or transitioning them to receive occupational medicine services at other Mercy clinics. A new clinic to assist patients recently discharged from the hospital will move into that clinic space in September,” Cook said.

Also as part of the expansion, Mercy plans to relocate providers from Mercy Clinic Family Medicine at West Robinson at 1110 W. Robinson Ave. in Springdale on Sept. 18. “Dr. Larry Schemel and nurse practitioner Taylor Kelamis (and other staff) will move to Mercy Springdale, which is slated to open that day,” Cook said.

There will be no co-worker layoffs due to the clinic changes, according to Cook.

The new multispecialty facility in Springdale will feature 29 exam rooms dedicated to primary care and 34 exam rooms for specialty care, said Dr. Steve Goss, president of Mercy Clinic. The clinic will also house a 24-hour emergency department with 12 exam rooms and one trauma room.