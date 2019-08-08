× Springdale Holds Teacher Appreciation Event To Celebrate Return To School

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — More than 2,000 Springdale teachers were honored Thursday morning (Aug. 8) in one of the largest teacher appreciation celebrations in the nation.

The event was held to mark the beginning of the new school year, which starts next week, and to honor the instructors that will educate thousands of students daily in the Springdale School District.

The Springdale Chamber of Commerce worked with the district to provide breakfast and lunch for the teachers during the event. More than $100,000 in gift giveaways was planned. The event would also serve to recognize first-year teachers and those who have worked as a teacher for 25 years.

Rick Schaeffer, public information officer for the Springdale School District, and Bill Rogers, vice-president of Communications with Special Projects for the Springdale Chamber of Commerce, spoke with 5NEWS about the events.

