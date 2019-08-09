× Arkansas Football Adds Game Against Rice In 2021

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Continuing a recent trend, the Razorbacks are set to renew a rivalry with an old Southwest Conference opponent. For the first time since 1991, Arkansas and Rice will face off on the football field.

The Owls and Hogs meet in Fayetteville to open up the 2021 season on September 4. It replaces an originally scheduled game against Missouri State, which is now set for September 17, 2022.

In that most recent meeting, the Razorbacks shutout the Owls 20-0 at War Memorial Stadium. Despite the 20 year drought between meetings, Arkansas leads the head-to-head 35-29-3 in a series that began back in 1919.

You have to go all the way back to 1986 to find the last time the Southwest Conference rivals met in Fayetteville, a 45-14 Arkansas victory.

The rest of the 2021 non-conference schedule is as follows:

September 4 vs Texas

September 11 vs Rice

September 18 vs Georgia Southern

October 23 vs Arkansas Pine Bluff