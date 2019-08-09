Beer Sold At The Benton County Fair For The First Time in 115

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KFSM) — After 115 years, you can now buy beer at the Benton County Fair.

"Whatever gets people in the door and see agriculture, I got no problem with it," Jeremy Jackson told 5NEWS.

Jackon's kids show cows at the fair, and he wants people to see their hard work.

Some people may worry about having alcohol near children and animals, but Susan Koehler, fair and events manager, says fairgoers shouldn't worry about it.

"We're not permitting the adult beverages in some of those buildings. So, we have our beer garden area. And those products will not be in our livestock area or exhibit hall," Koehler said.

Vendors told 5NEWS this is a huge deal considering just a few years ago Benton County was a dry county.

Local breweries have set up booths and are selling their unique brews along with national brands people are familiar with.

Those interested will be able to buy alcohol from noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday, August 10.