Chip And Joanna Gaines’ Company Donating Weekend Sales To Those Impacted By Mass Shootings

WACO, Texas — The stars of the hit HGTV show “Fixer Upper,” Chip and Joanna Gaines, are helping those impacted by the nation’s recent mass shootings.

According to a post on Twitter, their company, Magnolia Market, will donate its weekend sales profits to organizations that are supporting victims, families and communities affected by the recent shootings in Texas, Ohio, California and Mississippi.

“This past week’s events were incredibly difficult. We cannot begin to comprehend the loss that the communities in Texas, Ohio, California and Mississippi must be feeling,” the Tweet read. “Our hearts are breaking and we feel the need to quickly offer whatever tangible support we can.”

The company has not disclosed how much money it will be donating.

Magnolia Market will be donating net profits from this past weekend’s sales to organizations helping the victims, their families & the communities impacted by the recent tragedies. We're organizing a blood drive in Waco for Magnolia employees & visitors in the upcoming days. — Magnolia (@magnolia) August 5, 2019

Magnolia is one of multiple organizations who have opted to make donations to help these communities.

The Dayton Foundation has established the Dayton Oregon District Tragedy Fund and is accepting donations to help people impacted by the city’s mass shooting.

National companies, like American Airlines and the NFL Foundation, have also agreed to make donations to the Dayton and El Paso, Texas communities.

Meanwhile, the Red Cross is urging eligible people to make blood donations as there is currently a shortage nationwide.