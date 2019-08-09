× Fatal Motorcycle Accident Stalling Traffic On Wheeler Avenue In Fort Smith

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Fort Smith Police are on the scene of a fatal motorcycle accident that is stalling traffic along Wheeler Avenue.

The accident happened at Wheeler Avenue and Knoxville Street about 7:40 a.m., according to the Fort Smith Police. A motorcycle traveling north apparently struck a dump truck pulling out of a work site, police said.

The accident is blocking Wheeler Avenue, causing major traffic backups to Phoenix Avenue and further south. Drivers are urged to avoid the area and find alternative routes.