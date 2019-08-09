Firefighters From Two Counties Battle Home Ablaze Near Mulberry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRANKLIN COUNTY (KFSM) — A home of a teacher in Franklin County near Mulberry caught fire in the early morning, possibly from a lightning strike.

The home was located at 7914 Hickory Ridge Road. The homeowner said lightning hit the home and set it on fire around 3:40 a.m. Friday (Aug. 9) during a heavy thunderstorm. The woman, who said she was a journalism teacher in the Van Buren School District, said everyone in the home made it out safely.

The home was soon fully engulfed, and Crawford County firefighters were called for additional assistance.

A dispatcher with Crawford County Fire said they sent tanker support to help battle the fire. But the dispatcher said it was slow going to reach the location because it was raining so hard.

The county was under a Flash Flood Warning at the time of the fire. Thunderstorms with frequent lightning and very heavy rain moved through the area, causing flash flooding and hindering travel. Franklin County Sheriff's Office dispatch said they had to clear debris from roadways overnight.

More storms were expected to move through the area throughout the morning.