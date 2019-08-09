Mountainburg Church Damaged By Flash Flooding

MOUNTAINBURG, Ark (KFSM) — Flash flooding throughout the River Valley devastated the town of Mountainburg and even caused damage to a local church.

The Pigeon Creek Freewill Baptist Church was filled with water after Pigeon Creek overflowed during the overnight flash flooding.

“You can see the devastation. We’re standing in our food pantry ministry and as you can see it’s pretty well gone. Our fellowship hall is flooded, about three feet of water standing in the building has flooded on in other parts of the church,” said the church’s pastor, Justin Allen.

The church hosts a food pantry ministry every third Saturday to feed the community, but this month it won’t happen.

“But we will get it back up and running, we are Mountainburg strong,” Allen said.

Allen says they’re still planning to have church service there this Sunday.

“Well you just have a sense of helplessness, but we know that the Lord has this and we’re putting it in his hands,” Allen said.

Mountainburg’s mayor attends church there and says the church and the whole town needs help.

“If you have extra hands that you can swing a mop or a broom or a shovel, we can sure use your help,” Mayor Susan Wilson said.

Volunteers are welcome to come at 9 a.m. Saturday (Aug. 10) to the Pigeon Creek Freewill Baptist Church to help clean out the building.

The church is located at 1421 Pigeon Creek Road in Mountainburg.