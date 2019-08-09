× Mountainburg Officer Helps Evacuate Family From Flooded Home

MOUNTAINBURG (KFSM) — A police sergeant with the Mountainburg Police spent the morning helping rescue a family from their flooded home.

Sgt. Andrew McIntosh was photographed carrying a child from his flooded home early Friday after flash flooding sent water into the family’s home.

The family lives on Graham Street, one of several roads closed Friday morning (Aug. 9) from flash flooding.

Graham Street, West Willow Street and Pigeon Creek were all closed due to flooding. Highway 282 was closed west of Interstate 49 near Mountainburg after the Frog Bayou Bridge was covered by water. City officials said Ash Street and U.S. 71 and Silver Bridge Road in Mountainburg were also closed. She also said that Old Highway 12 in Grapevine and Old Graphic Road and Peach Road in the county were closed.

Melany McKenzie with the city of Mountainburg said most of the city was without power Friday morning. While she said it was likely flood related, they weren’t sure as to the exact cause. She said OG&E had been contacted and was working to restore power.

Power was restored about 10 a.m., and water was also restored, a city official said.

McKenzie urged anyone with issues in Mountainburg city limits to call City Hall at (479) 297-1062. The city is trying to compile a list of washed-out or flooded roads, power outages and water outages so they can make repairs and assist people as soon as possible.

More than 6 inches of rain fell in Mountainburg overnight, according to the National Weather Service.