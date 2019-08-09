New Driver License Testing Site Opening Soon In Northwest Arkansas

LOWELL, Ark. (KFSM) — Driver license testing locations in Benton and Washington Counties are about to change.

The new Arkansas State Police driver license testing office will be open on Monday, August 19 at 1120 West Monroe Ave. in Lowell.

Initially, the new facility will be limited to serve those wanting to take the state’s written and driving tests for conventional passenger cars, trucks and motorcycles.

The current testing office on Har-Ber Ave. in Springdale will close at the end of the business day on Friday, August 16. The Prairie Grove testing site will continue to provide local driver testing services.

The Northwest Arkansas testing location for the Arkansas commercial driver license will change on Monday, August 26 when the CDL testing facility opens at the Arkansas State Police Lowell Headquarters.

The Springdale CDL testing site located at Ford Avenue and Highway 265 will be permanently closed at the end of business on Friday, August 23.

A complete statewide list of driver testing sites, the physical addresses, hours for particular tests and telephone numbers to contact test examiners is available at https://asp.arkansas.gov/services-and-programs/detail/driver-examination.