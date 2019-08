× Portion Of Arkansas 59 Closed In Van Buren After Water Main Break

VAN BUREN (KFSM) — Arkansas 59 at Logtown Hill is closed between Poplar and McKibben streets until Saturday (Aug. 10) due to a water main break, according to Van Buren police.

Drivers will be detoured around the cemetery until it reopens.

Police are urging drivers to find alternate routes until the issue is fixed.