Poteau Man Killed In Motorcycle Accident In Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (KFSM) — A Poteau, Oklahoma, man was killed in a motorcycle accident in Austin, Texas, Wednesday night, according to a family member.

Cpl. Chad Martinka with the Austin Police Department said officers responded to a motorcycle crash about 7:26 p.m. in the 6600 block of E. Howard Lane on Wednesday night (Aug. 7).

Police found two motorcycles had crashed. One person had life-threatening injuries, and a second person was deceased, Martinka said.

A family member confirmed to 5NEWS that the person killed was Daryl Anderson Jr. of Poteau.

Martinka said it appeared three motorcycles were traveling east on Howard Lane when one motorcycle struck the curb in a tight curve, ejecting the driver. The second motorcycle also struck the curb and laid down, injuring its driver.

The driver from the first motorcycle, who Martinka described as a white male about 35-36 years of age, was pronounced dead from injuries he received in the crash.

Family members said Anderson was that driver.

Martinka said the crash is still under investigation, and it’s unknown if alcohol or speed are factors in the crash. He said it was still daylight when the accident occurred, so darkness wasn’t a factor.

Martinka said Anderson was not wearing a helmet, but the other crash victim was.

The second crash victim and the third motorcycle rider were not named.