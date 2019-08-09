Some Pleasant View Water Customers Under Boil Order In Mulberry

MULBERRY, Ark. (KFSM) — The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) has issued a boil water notice for some Pleasant View Water customers in Mulberry.

The boil order is in effect for customers who live west of the intersection of County Line Rd. and Rock Creek Rd.

According to the ADH, the order was issued as a precautionary measure due to the possibility that contaminated water may have entered the distribution system as a result of a complete loss in normal system pressure.

Under the boil notice, all affected customers are advised that the water may be unsafe for human consumption, and water used for drinking or food preparation must be boiled briskly for one minute prior to use.

All ice cubes should be thrown out and only boiled water should be used for making ice.

The notice will be lifted when a set of samples indicate that the water is free of bacterial contamination.