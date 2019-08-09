Swift-Water Rescue Conducted As Crawford, Franklin Counties Experience Flash Flooding

CRAWFORD COUNTY (KFSM) — Heavy rain in the area led to flash flooding and a swift-water rescue early Friday morning.

More than six inches fell overnight in the Mountainburg area and around Chester, causing flash flooding issues.

About 5:30 a.m., fire and rescue officials were called to West Graphic Road near the Graphic community in Crawford County, where a motorist was stranded, said Brad Thomas, Crawford County Emergency Manager.

Within a few minutes, Thomas said they were preparing to put a boat in the water to rescue the driver. By 6:15 a.m., the driver was rescued and everyone was safe, Thomas said.

Water was also reported over the road on Highway 282 near Front Street in Chester. Drivers were urged not to try to enter the water.

By 6:45 a.m., Thomas said several roads were reportedly underwater.

Franklin County dispatchers also reported flash flooding issues, where water was sending debris into the road in the northern part of the county. Dispatch said deputies had been sent to clear roadways of debris by 5 a.m.