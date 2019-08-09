× Tyson Foods Unveils New Manufacturing Automation Hub In Springdale

SPRINGDALE (TB&P) — The digital transformation of Tyson Foods took another public step forward Thursday (Aug. 8) as the meat giant unveiled its new manufacturing automation technology center just off Emma Avenue in downtown Springdale.

The Springdale-based company has invested more than $215 million in automation and robotics in the past five years and the new center is ground zero for where the company creates and tests new technology and conducts workforce training.

Tyson Foods repurposed an old building — the company’s former truck service center — into the innovation center that also provides opportunities for learning.

The Tyson Manufacturing Automation Center (TMAC) employs about 15 engineers and other technologists with plans to ramp up to around 30 as the number of projects being tested grows.

The two-story, 26,000 square-foot facility has four areas which include a machine vision technology lab, and a lab that simulates a food production environment for testing before the machine goes to a plant.

There are also classrooms for training equipped with teleconferencing equipment and additional space for employees to get hands-on training in automation and robotics technology.

To read more, visit Talk Business & Politics.