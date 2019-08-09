Update On Next Round Of Rain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Additional showers and thunderstorms will be likely late-Friday into early Saturday.

Like the recent rounds of rain, the severe weather threat will be low but the threat for flash flooding remains elevated. This is especially true in locations that have already received several inches of rain within the last 48-hours.

Rain will taper off late Friday evening by around 9pm; however, another area of heavy rain will develop into Saturday morning around 4-6am with more widespread rains to start the weekend.

By Saturday afternoon and evening most of the heavy rain will have shifted east with hot and humid conditions prevailing for the rest of the weekend.

-Garrett