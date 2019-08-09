Wyoming Fugitive Capture In Eastern Oklahoma

KREBS, Okla. (KFSM) — A fugitive who escaped from the Wyoming Department of Corrections nearly 10 years ago has been arrested in eastern Oklahoma.

Ashli Faler, 32, was convicted of forgery and sentenced to one-and-a-half to three years in prison. She escaped from a facility in Casper, Wyoming, 11 months into her sentence.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) got word that Faler could be in the McAlester area.

She was located by law enforcement officials at a home in Krebs, Oklahoma on Aug. 1.

Faler is currently being held in the Pittsburg County Jail awaiting extradition to Wyoming.

The Krebs and McAlester Police Department assisted OSBI with the arrest of Faler.