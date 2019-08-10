Excessive Heat Warnings For Saturday

The National Weather Service has issued Excessive Heat Warnings for parts of the River Valley and Eastern Oklahoma. This includes Crawford, Franklin, Sebastian, Sequoyah, and Le Flore counties. Heat indexes as of 3PM on Saturday were already above excessive heat criteria. Heat indexes are expected to be near 110 and 115 degrees for today.

Heat advisories remain in place for the rest of the River Valley and Northwest Arkansas. Maximum heat indexes here are between 105 and 110 degrees.

Here’s a look at “feel-like temperatures” as of 3PM on Saturday. Many areas in the River Valley are well into the excessive heat category.

The combination of hot temperatures and humid air creates a dangerous environment to be outside in and heat illnesses are possible.

-Sabrina