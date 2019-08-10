Groups Preparing To ‘Roll The Dice’ Again With Pope County Casino Efforts

POPE COUNTY, Ark. (TB&P) — 5-4-3-2-1.

The countdown is on for major developments in the effort to put a casino resort – and much more – in Pope County.

A series of Russellville Courier newspaper ads and an interstate billboard campaign began four days ago with a countdown indicating “Your time is coming to be legendary. Project details revealed 8.12.19.”

One ad suggests a hotel complex and another a concert venue, and the reference to “legendary” is tied to the hospitality company Legends, which is partnering with Oklahoma-based Cherokee Nation Businesses (CNB) to gain the sole license to build a casino complex in Russellville.

Legends is a stadium-management, sports, and live entertainment company controlled by the Dallas Cowboys and New York Yankees. The business was founded in 2008 by Arkansas native and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and the late George Steinbrenner, former owner of the New York Yankees.

