Memorial Ride Held For Deputy Bill Cooper Three Years After His Tragic Death In The Line Of Duty

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — On August 10, 2016, Sebastian County Deputy Bill Cooper was killed in the line of duty. Three years later, a memorial ride was held to remember the impact he had on his community.

Cooper, along with other officers, responded to a domestic disturbance call in southern Sebastian County where a shooter opened fire. He was struck and later died from his injuries.

On Saturday (Aug. 10) in Fort Smith, a memorial ride in his honor was held, and to gain support for local child advocacy centers.

Cooper worked diligently with children in the area, and in respect to his passion members of Bikers Against Child Abuse (BACA) rode from Hunt's Park to the Old Fort Harley-Davidson building.

"Bill was a big part of BACA and our kid's functions. Today's ride is for him. In remembrance of him. And also to remember all the ones that have fallen before him, and the ones after him, and also the current women and men in blue," Jerry Parsons said.

"It's just been very humbling. I had no idea he affected so many people's lives. He was just so well-known and so well-liked. He just had that demeanor about him that drew you to him, " Cooper's family member Ginger Cox told 5NEWS.

After the memorial ride, a festival was held in Deputy Cooper's honor. Items that local children's shelters need were donated during the event.