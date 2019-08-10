Pesto Fest & Pesto Contest Happening In Fayetteville Soon

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Pesto fans rejoice because Tri Cycle Farms’ biggest fundraising event of the year is right around the corner.

The 8th Annual Pesto Fest & Pesto Contest will take place on Saturday, September 7 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Gates open at 3:30 p.m. Early bird tickets are $25 and $30 at the gate.

The festival includes children’s activities, a food court, and live music performed by local bands Tater, Mater & Squarsh, Opal Agafia, Jamie Lou and The Hullabaloo, and Ashtyn Barbaree and The Barbarians.

Pesto Fest came together in 2012 after a donation of over 200 basil plants was made to the Tri Cycle gardens. Each year the event has shown how locally grown food can bring the community together.

Tri Cycle Farms is a 2-acre farm located in the heart of Fayetteville.

Pesto Contest

The ever-popular Pesto Contest entails three local celebrity chefs judging up to 20 lucky registrants who enter their best original pesto. Categories will be selected on “Best Pesto” and “Most Creative,” and everyone attending the event can cast their vote for “The People’s Choice” winner. The three celebrity chefs judging the contest are Chef Erin Rowe, author of An Ozark Culinary History and owner and founder of Ozark Culinary Tours, Chef William McCormick, Executive Chef at restaurant Eleven at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, and Chef Steven Brooks of Cook with Brooks.

The Pesto Contest pre-registration fee is $10. Registration the day of the event is $15. All fees must be paid by September, 7.

Early registration and more details about the event is available at https://www.tricyclefarms.org/events/pestofest/.