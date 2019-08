TAHLEQUAH, Okla. (KFSM) — Authorites are responding to a drowning in the Illinois River just south of Riverside Floats in Tahlequah, according to Tulsa station KTUL.

The Grand River Dam Authority Police are responding to the scene. Recovery efforts are underway.

It’s reported the drowning happened shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday (Aug. 10).

No further details have been released.

This is a developing story.