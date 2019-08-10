× Two Injured On Ride At Benton County Fair

Bentonville (KFSM)– According to Benton County Fire Officials a mother and child were injured on a ride at the Benton County Fair.

““We are aware of an incident with a carnival ride at our fair Saturday evening at approximately 8:00 pm. We don’t have additional information to comment other than to share the ride involved was shut down, and the state will conduct a thorough investigation,” said an official associated with the fair.

Fire crews along with an ambulance showed up to the scene.

Fire crews along with an ambulance showed up to the scene.

We are still trying to gather information on the extent of the injuries and will bring you more.