Two Injured On Ride At Benton County Fair

Posted 9:37 pm, August 10, 2019, by
breaking news

Bentonville (KFSM)– According to Benton County Fire Officials a mother and child were injured on a ride at the Benton County Fair.

““We are aware of an incident with a carnival ride at our fair Saturday evening at approximately 8:00 pm. We don’t have additional information to comment other than to share the ride involved was shut down, and the state will conduct a thorough investigation,” said an official associated with the fair.

Fire crews along with an ambulance showed up to the scene.

5NEWS has a crew on scene and will bring you a live report on your 5NEWS at 10 p.m.

We are still trying to gather information on the extent of the injuries and will bring you more.

