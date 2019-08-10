Verizon Wireless Hit With Cellular Service Outage

(KFSM) –Phone go quiet? If you’re with Verizon Wireless, there’s a reason.

Residents in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley reported a loss of LTE/cellular service Saturday morning (August 10th).

A Verizon Wireless spokesman released the following statement:

“A connectivity issue is causing a service interruption for some customers in the areas of Fort Smith and Fayetteville to the Bentonville corridor. Our engineers are aware of this issue and are working with our vendor partners to resolve this quickly.”