Volunteers Help Clean Mountainburg Church Damaged By Flash Flooding

Mountainburg, Ark. (KFSM) — Volunteers came together in Mountainburg Saturday (Aug. 10) to help clean a church that was damaged by flash flooding.

The Pigeon Creek Freewill Baptist Church was filled with water after Pigeon Creek overflowed early Friday (Aug. 9) morning.

Volunteers gathered at 9 a.m. Saturday to help out however they could.

"We started yesterday, the water was probably close to 30-36 inches inside. The whole inside just was a wreck back here in the back end. And we've hauled, this is the second dumpster we're working on now. We got anywhere from nine and a half to 11 inches of rain in this area in about a three to four hour time period," Butch Thomas said.

Despite the flooding, the church's pastor told 5NEWS they're still planning on having Sunday service this weekend.

The church is located at 1421 Pigeon Creek Road in Mountainburg.