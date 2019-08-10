WATCH: Rainy Morning, Then Scorching Heat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FUTURECAST

Scattered heavy rainfall will continue this morning. The showers are slow moving, but can drop a lot of rain quickly. There is a potential for flash flooding.

By the afternoon, a few scattered rain showers are possible, but the chance is much lower than the morning.

HEAT ON THE WAY

Hot weather is on the way for the next four days. Heat indexes in Northwest Arkansas will be near 100 degrees.

Heat advisories are in effect for the River Valley since heat indexes will be near 105-110 degrees. This is dangerous heat.

-Sabrina