2 Arrested For Leaving Infant In Hot Car At Pea Ridge Walmart, Bystanders Broke Window To Save Child

PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KFSM) — Two females have been arrested after leaving an unsupervised infant locked inside a hot car on Sunday (Aug. 11) at a Neighborhood Market in Pea Ridge, according to the Pea Ridge Police Chief Lynn Hahn.

Around 2:30 p.m. the Pea Ridge Police Department received a call regarding the child locked in the car.

Prior to first responders arriving on the scene a group of concerned citizens broke the window of the car and started working to cool down the infant, Hahn said.

The child was transported to Children’s Medical Center and has been listed in stable condition.

Two females were arrested for allegedly leaving the infant in the car unsupervised for 45 minutes.

Chief Hahn says a huge thank you goes out to the group of concerned citizens that took quick action to make sure the child was okay.

The identities to the two women arrested have not been released.