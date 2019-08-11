Arkansas National Guard Receives New Commander

Posted 8:23 pm, August 11, 2019, by , Updated at 08:24PM, August 11, 2019

Maj. Gen. Kendall W. Penn.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas National Guard has a new commander.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Saturday transferred the power of Arkansas’ adjutant general to Maj. Gen. Kendall W. Penn following the retirement of the state’s former adjutant general, Lt. Gen. Mark H. Berry.

Berry served as adjutant general for four years and was responsible for the day-to-day operations of the state’s military department and its nearly 10,000 soldiers and airmen.

Penn joined the Arkansas National Guard at age 18 in 1982 and retired in 2014 after more than 30 years in the Guard. He says his primary goal as the state’s new adjutant general is to ensure Arkansas’ military is prepared for any conflict, natural disaster or need.

