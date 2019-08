Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POTEAU, Okla. (KFSM) — The flag is flying half-staff at the Downtown Fire Station in Poteau Sunday (Aug. 11) to honor a firefighter who lost his hard-fought battle with cancer.

The Poteau Police Department posted a photo on their Facebook page announcing Dan Goforth passed away this weekend.

The City of Poteau also posted on Facebook about Goforth and asked for prayers for his wife and family.

A Meal Train has been organized to help the family during their loss.